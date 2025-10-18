Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Special CBI court of Ghaziabad, on Saturday, convicted and sentenced Manoj Srivastava, Branch Manager, Union Bank of India, SSI Branch Noida, to four years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 in a bank fraud case, said the agency in a statement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on December 14, 2010, against Srivastava, Branch Manager of the Union Bank of India, SSI Branch, Noida, and others on the allegation of Bank Fraud.

The accused Manoj Srivastava while posted and functioning as Branch Manager, Union Bank of India, SSI Branch, Noida, during the period from May 2007 to June 2009, abused his official position as a public servants and entered into criminal conspiracy with others and disbursed loans to the beneficiaries on the basis of fake and forged documents, causing wrongful loss to the lender Bank.

After investigation, chargesheets were filed on September 29, 2012, against the accused Manoj Srivastava, Branch Manager, Union Bank of India, SSI Branch Noida, and others.

Accused Manoj Srivastava filed an application to plead guilty in both CCs before the court of Special Judge, CBI Anti-Corruption, Ghaziabad, accepting his guilt before the Court.

The Special Judge, CBI Anti-Corruption, Ghaziabad vide order and judgement dated October 18 accepted the application for pleading guilty in both CCs and convicted and sentenced the accused Manoj Srivasatva today. (ANI)

