New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The CBI on Monday filed an FIR for alleged misappropriation of funds by a former working president of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS) in Dharwad, officials said.

The agency said grants issued by the erstwhile Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (now the Education Ministry) were allegedly misappropriated by Shivayogi R Niralkatti, the then working president of DBHPS.

"The enquiry revealed that the grants released by the Government of India meant for payments of honorarium to teachers for promoting Hindi was diverted and utilised by DBHPS, Dharwad for payment of salary to the principals, teachers, clerks and peons of B.Ed colleges under the control of DBHPS, Karnataka," the FIR alleged.

The CBI acted after a preliminary enquiry showed that during the period from 2004-05 to 2016-17 the DBHPS Dharwad misappropriated Rs 5.78 crore meant for Hindi promotions through 600 teachers and unauthorisedly used the amount for payment of salary to the staff of B.Ed colleges, it said.

The agency also alleged that the accused had inflated the profit and loss account statement and submitted false statements to the central government.

The DBHPS, headquartered in Chennai, works to improve Hindi literacy among non-Hindi-speaking people of south India.

In 1964, the Government of India recognised the institution as one of the institutes of national importance through an Act of Parliament.

