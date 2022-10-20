New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation held meetings with delegations from several countries on the sidelines of the 90th Interpol General Assembly being held in India to discuss various matters including police cooperation and combating terrorism among others.

According to an official statement by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, discussions were held on matters related to the enhancement of criminal intelligence sharing; geolocation of fugitives and criminals; combating terrorism, terror financing and online radicalisation; coordinating efforts to prevent cybercrime and online child sexual exploitation.

Bilateral meetings were already held with UK, USA, Australia, UAE, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Austria, South Africa, New Zealand, Japan, Bhutan, Namibia, Bahrain, Russia, Canada, Oman, Serbia, Malaysia and Mongolia.

"A bilateral meeting was also held with Europol to discuss strengthening of police cooperation and on a working arrangement for cooperation with Europol," the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Interpol meeting in the national capital on October 18 and said that a safe and secure world is a shared responsibility, calling India a case study for the world in upholding diversity and democracy.

"In upholding diversity and democracy, India is a case study for the world. Over the last 99 years, Interpol has connected police organizations globally in 195 countries. This is despite differences in the legal framework," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi stated that Interpol is approaching a historic milestone as the organization will celebrate its 100 years in 2023.

"This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors to the UN Peacekeeping Operations. From climate targets to COVID vaccines, India has shown the willingness to take the lead in any crisis," PM Modi added further.

He also emphasized how India is calling for enhanced global cooperation and added that global cooperation for local welfare is our call.

Earlier, the PMO statement read, "The Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997. India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority,"

The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world. (ANI)

