New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday organised a workshop with a focus on enhancing international cooperation in combating transnational crimes and better leveraging legal frameworks for mutual assistance and extradition.

The workshop on "Mutual Legal Assistance and Extradition Matters" was conducted at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi in collaboration with the US Department of Justice in a hybrid mode, with participation of officers from across all states and Union Territories and central law enforcement organisations, the central agency said.

The US delegation was headed by Jeffrey M Olson, an associate director in the Office of International Affairs in the US Department of Justice, and included special agents and attorneys from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Justice.

During the workshop, features of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) online portal for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters were detailed.

"This portal has significantly improved the timelines involved in processing International Letters of Request (ILORs) and facilitated ease of drafting requests," the CBI said.

The workshop involved exchange of feedback between Indian and US practitioners on expediting assistance, better understanding relevant legal frameworks with a view to meet each others' requirements, it said.

The means of combating international crimes, criminals and proceeds of crimes via expeditious international cooperation were discussed, the agency said.

According to the CBI, the workshop was meant to enhance international cooperation in combating transnational crimes and better leveraging legal frameworks for mutual assistance and extradition.

"The rising primacy of digital evidence has increased reliance on foreign located evidence for preventing, investigating and prosecuting crimes," the agency said.

