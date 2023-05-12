New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 29 locations across the country in an alleged corruption case against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede and three others.

The case is linked to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

According to sources, CBI registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and three others in connection with a corruption case related to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case. The agency raided 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

Wankhede had raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case.

Sources said Rs 25 crore was demanded to settle the matter and Rs 50 lakh had already been delivered. CBI received a tip-off and accordingly searches were conducted. (ANI)

