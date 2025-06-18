New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against 10 accused including the then DGM (MS) and a Contractual Medical Officer (Occupational Health) of ONGC, Jorhat and Proprietors of 8 private medical shops on the allegation that accused public servants entered into criminal conspiracy with owners of private empanelled medical shops and unknown persons during 2019 to 2022, the agency said in a statement.

According to CBI, it was alleged that the proprietors of 8 empanelled medical shops claimed false and bogus bills of Rs 45 lakhs raised on the basis of fake requisition slips for the issuance of medicines without the knowledge of beneficiaries of ONGC and their dependents. Searches were conducted in the different residential premises of all the above accused persons which led to recovery to some incriminating documents, CBI said.

Investigation is underway. (ANI)

