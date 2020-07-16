New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at 19 premises in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru after registering an FIR against Faridabad-based SRS Group of Companies and its directors for allegedly defrauding Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 135 crore, officials said.

"It was alleged that the said borrower group of companies had availed term loans from the bank. It was further alleged that the borrower defrauded the bank and diverted the funds by not routing the proceeds of sale/booking of the flats through accounts maintained with the bank," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said here.

Also Read | Haryana Government Allows State Govt Employees With 50% Physical Disabilities To Work From Home: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

Besides the company, the agency has booked its directors Anil Jindal, Rajesh Singla, Nanak Chand Tayal, Bishan Bansal, Vinod Jindal and Jitender Kumar, they said.

The searches were conducted at the premises of the company and its directors in Delhi, Faridabad and Bengaluru, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Killed, 13 People Rescued by NDRF, CM Uddhav Thackeray Inspects Relief Works.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)