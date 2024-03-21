New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The CBI has seized a huge consignment of narcotics from a ship at Visakhapatnam port based on an Interpol input, officials said Thursday.

The central agency found that the ship contained a total consignment weight of 25,000 kilograms with cocaine allegedly mixed in bags of dried yeast, they said.

The quantity of narcotics in the consignment is being ascertained, they said.

After the Interpol input, the CBI also took the help of Customs in the operation and seized the alleged contraband, they said.

