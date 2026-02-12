New Delhi, February 12: The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 209 around 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A day earlier, the AQI was 294, classified as 'poor'. On Tuesday, it stood at 267 at 7 am, according to CPCB. Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius around 7 am, with humidity at 88 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mundka recorded the AQI at 275, followed by Shadipur (236), Nehru Nagar (249), Rohini (238), Bawana (263), Jahangirpuri (246), Wazirpur (259), Ashok Vihar (229), Narela (240), Vivek Vihar (228), Pusa (257), Sirifort (277), and Chandani Chowk (167), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM Invokes GRAP-III As Air Quality Dips in National Capital.

Air Quality Remains Poor in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Air quality remains poor in the National Capital. According to the CPCB, the AQI in the area around Akshardham Temple is 210, classified as 'poor' as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/9qy2sSxvrE — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2026

Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the AQI at 159, with other areas including Lodhi Road (164), Major Dhyan Chand Stadium (186), Mandir Marg (166), IIT Delhi (158), Aya Nagar (168), and IGI Airport (165) reporting comparatively better air quality. As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

A day earlier, several areas of the city experienced smog, raising concerns among residents. According to CPCB data, AQI readings were 317 at Anand Vihar, 333 at Bawana, 280 at Chandni Chowk, 252 at Dwarka Sector 8, 192 at IGI Airport (T3), 277 at ITO, 344 at Narela, 277 at Punjabi Bagh, 296 at RK Puram, 339 at Wazirpur, and 335 at Rohini. Delhi Air Pollution Hits ‘Very Poor’ Levels Amid Intense Cold Wave, AQI Reaches 346 (Watch Videos).

Areas around India Gate and Kartavya Path registered an AQI of 277, while AIIMS recorded 296. The AQI of Akshardham Temple reported 317, classified as 'very poor'.

