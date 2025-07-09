India News | CBI Takes Custody of Economic Offender Monika Kapoor in USA

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The CBI is bringing back alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor from the USA after her extradition, ending her more than 25-year run from the law, officials said Wednesday.

Agency News tress Humaira Asghar Found Dead in Her Home in Karachi, Body in Highly Decomposed State – True or False?" /> Fact Check: 32-Year-Old Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Found Dead in Her Home in Karachi, Body in Highly Decomposed State – True or False?
  • Festivals
    Guru Purnima 2025 Greetings: Share WhatsApp Wishes, Messages on Gratitude, Thoughtful Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers To Thank Your Mentor Guru Purnima 2025 Greetings: Share WhatsApp Wishes, Messages on Gratitude, Thoughtful Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers To Thank Your Mentor
  • Videos
    IndiGo Flight 6E784 From Surat to Jaipur Delayed As Swarm of Bees Settles Near Aircraft’s Luggage Door IndiGo Flight 6E784 From Surat to Jaipur Delayed As Swarm of Bees Settles Near Aircraft’s Luggage Door
    • Close
    Search

    India News | CBI Takes Custody of Economic Offender Monika Kapoor in USA

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The CBI is bringing back alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor from the USA after her extradition, ending her more than 25-year run from the law, officials said Wednesday.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 09, 2025 09:30 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | CBI Takes Custody of Economic Offender Monika Kapoor in USA

    New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The CBI is bringing back alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor from the USA after her extradition, ending her more than 25-year run from the law, officials said Wednesday.

    The central agency has taken Kapoor's custody in the USA and boarded an American Airlines flight to India, which is likely to land on Wednesday night, they said.

    Also Read | Raj Thackeray Issues Gag Order to MNS Cadres Amid Hindi-Marathi Language Row in Maharashtra, Prohibits Party Members From Interacting With Media.

    The United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York had cleared her extradition under the bilateral extradition treaty between India and the USA.

    The secretary of state had subsequently issued a surrender warrant after rejecting Kapoor's claims that she would likely be tortured if returned to India, and that her extradition would therefore violate the United Nations Convention Against Torture as implemented by the Foreign Affairs Reform and Restructuring Act of 1998 (FARRA).

    Also Read | Google 'AI Mode' in Search Now Available for Users in India, Says CEO Sundar Pichai; Here's Everything You Need to Know.

    Kapoor went to the USA in 1999 after the alleged fraud where she along with her two brothers forged documents for jewellery business. These documents were allegedly used to obtain licenses from the Indian government to import raw materials duty free.

    The alleged fraud caused a loss of more than USD 679000 to Indian exchequer.

    India had approached the USA seeking Kapoor's extradition in October, 2010 pursuant to the Treaty on Extradition between the two countries, the officials said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    PTI| Jul 09, 2025 09:30 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | CBI Takes Custody of Economic Offender Monika Kapoor in USA

    New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The CBI is bringing back alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor from the USA after her extradition, ending her more than 25-year run from the law, officials said Wednesday.

    The central agency has taken Kapoor's custody in the USA and boarded an American Airlines flight to India, which is likely to land on Wednesday night, they said.

    Also Read | Raj Thackeray Issues Gag Order to MNS Cadres Amid Hindi-Marathi Language Row in Maharashtra, Prohibits Party Members From Interacting With Media.

    The United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York had cleared her extradition under the bilateral extradition treaty between India and the USA.

    The secretary of state had subsequently issued a surrender warrant after rejecting Kapoor's claims that she would likely be tortured if returned to India, and that her extradition would therefore violate the United Nations Convention Against Torture as implemented by the Foreign Affairs Reform and Restructuring Act of 1998 (FARRA).

    Also Read | Google 'AI Mode' in Search Now Available for Users in India, Says CEO Sundar Pichai; Here's Everything You Need to Know.

    Kapoor went to the USA in 1999 after the alleged fraud where she along with her two brothers forged documents for jewellery business. These documents were allegedly used to obtain licenses from the Indian government to import raw materials duty free.

    The alleged fraud caused a loss of more than USD 679000 to Indian exchequer.

    India had approached the USA seeking Kapoor's extradition in October, 2010 pursuant to the Treaty on Extradition between the two countries, the officials said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    rafale fighter jets
    500+K+ searches
    गुरु पूर्णिमा कब है
    500+K+ searches
    dowjones
    2000+K+ searches
    f1 nico hulkenberg
    2000+K+ searches
    kea
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    rafale fighter jets
    500+K+ searches
    गुरु पूर्णिमा कब है
    500+K+ searches
    dowjones
    2000+K+ searches
    f1 nico hulkenberg
    2000+K+ searches
    kea
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel