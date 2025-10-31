New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2026. The examination body said that exams will be conducted from February 17, 2026.

The CBSE also stated that the 2026 Board examinations for Class 10 will be conducted in accordance with the recommendations made in the NEP-2020.

Also Read | Starlink Hiring in India: Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Company Posts Openings for Several Positions, Moving Forward With Wider Rollout in Country.

As per the notice, for the first time, CBSE released a tentative date sheet for the 2026 examinations on September 24, 2025, based on the registration data from Class 9 and Class 11. This was 146 days before the exams were set to begin, allowing stakeholders enough time to plan and prepare accordingly.

CBSE stated that careful consideration has been given, and all relevant factors have been taken into account to ensure that no exam dates overlap with competitive exams.

Also Read | Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Leaders Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister (See Pics and Videos).

In June, CBSE approved twice-a-year Class 10 Board Exams from 2026, with the first attempt mandatory, the second optional.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year starting from 2026, making the first phase mandatory and the second optional, the board announced.

In an official press statement, CBSE said, "As per the recommendations of the NEP-2020 and stakeholders' consultations, CBSE has decided to implement the policy of two Board Examinations in Class X from the 2026 examinations."All students will be required to appear in the first exam, which will be held in mid-February and declared in April. Those who qualify will be allowed to improve performance in up to three subjects -- Science, Mathematics, Social Science and languages -- in the second exam, to be held in May with results declared in June.

The board clarified that the internal assessment will be conducted only once before the main examinations. Students who do not appear in three or more subjects in the first exam will not be allowed to appear in the second and will be marked as "Essential Repeat", eligible to reappear only in the next year's main exams. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)