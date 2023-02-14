New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the date for the examinations of Class 10 and Class 12, which will start from February 15 to April 5 this year, stated an official release from CBSE.

Around 38,83,710 students will appear in these examinations.

The CBSE in its notice said that the class 10 examinations s will be conducted for 16 days and will be over on March 21, 2023.

CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad to ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the examination centres.

CBSE has circulated detailed guidelines to all the stakeholders to ensure that the students are appearing in the examinations without any stress.

CBSE has fixed the timetable in such a manner that students get sufficient time for the purpose of preparation for the examinations in all the subjects.

As per the information collected from all the examination centres, all preparations have been completed by the centres for the smooth conduct of examinations. (ANI)

