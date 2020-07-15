New Delhi, July 15: The number of students scoring marks above 90 per cent and 95 per cent in the class 10 exams conducted by CBSE has dropped this year, according to data.

Over 1.84 lakh students have secured above 90 per cent marks which is three per cent less than last year's figure, according to data shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In 2019, over 2.2 lakh students were in this category comprising 12.78 per cent of the total number of students. This year only 9.84 per cent of the total students have secured above 90 per cent marks. A total of 18.73 lakh students appeared in the exam, out of which 17.13 lakh students passed. CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: 91.46% Pass, Check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results Online at cbseresults.nic.in, Direct Link Here.

The number of students scoring above 95 per cent has also decreased. In comparison to last year when more than 57,000 students had secured over 95 per cent in aggregate, this year 41,084 students fall in this category.

However, in the class 12 results announced by the CBSE on Monday, the number of students scoring over 95 per cent was more than double the 2019 figure of 17,693.

While the 2020 examinations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, 38,686 students scored above 95 per cent in the class 12 CBSE exams. Similarly, the number of students who scored above 90 per cent also increased from about 94,000 students in 2019 to almost 1.6 lakh in 2020 in the class 12 exams.

This year, students were evaluated as per an alternative assessment scheme, after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on the basis of what a student scored in his or her best performing subjects.

According to the assessment scheme, students were divided into four categories. The first category had students who sat in tests for all their subjects; their results have been declared on the basis of their performance in all the papers.

Students in the second category had appeared for more than three subjects. They have been awarded marks for subjects they did not appear for based on the average of the marks obtained by them in the three best performing subjects.

The board identified a third category of students who appeared in only three subjects. For them, the average of marks obtained in the two best performing subjects has been awarded in the subjects whose examinations were not conducted.

The students in the fourth category were mainly from the riot-affected Northeast Delhi region where exams had to be postponed due to February's communal violence. The results of these students have been declared on the basis of their performance in the subjects they took the test for besides their performance in internal or practical project assessment. CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020 Declared: Check Results on cbseresults.nic.in, Digilocker, Umang App & Others.

Girls outshone boys yet again in the class 10 exam, results of which were announced by the CBSE on Wednesday, which recorded a pass percentage of 91.46. There has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage as against last year. The board did not announce any merit list this year in view of the exceptional circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

