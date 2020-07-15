New Delhi, July 15:Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam results were declared on Wednesday. Students who appeared for their exams can check their results online on-cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to this, they can also access their mark sheets via the Digilocker.

The results will also be available at Digi locker and Umang app. The CBSE class 10 results 2020 are special because this year, the marks have been awarded without conducting all the exams. Check all the live updates related to the CBSE Class 10 Results here.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Results Declared:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam results announced pic.twitter.com/F9HrkxtkDo — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

How to check CBSE Class 10 results:

On visiting the official websites, students will have to submit their roll numbers in the given box to view the marks scored in the board exams.

Aside from the official websites, CBSE 10th result 2020 can also be accessed through DigiLocker mobile app. CBSE will send login credentials for the same through SMS on the registered mobile numbers of the students to check the result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).