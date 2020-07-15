The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 board exam result 2020 today. Students waiting for their result can check their marks online via websites and DigiLocker, along with SMS services. Where and How to Check CBSE 10th Result 2020? CBSE class 10 board exam results 2020 can be checked by visiting the official websites; cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in . They will have to submit their roll numbers in the given box to view the marks scored in the board exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 board exam result 2020 today, July 15. The CBSE 10th result 2020 date was confirmed by HRD Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, yesterday, on July 14 via his official Twitter account. Students are all ready, as the nail-biting moment for result announcement has finally arrived. Once declared, the CBSE 10th result 2020 will be made available at the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbsesresults.nic.in. This blog is dedicated to give students all the live updates of CBSE 10th result 2020, as and when the marks are announced. From where and how to check marks to passing percentage and result statistics, we will bring you all the updates from CBSE 10th result 2020 announcement. CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: 88.78% Pass, Know Overall Statistics for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Here.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on the board exams significantly. CBSE 10th and 12th board exams were evaluated as per an alternative assessment scheme, after pending exams for both classes were cancelled because of the spike in coronavirus cases. Now that the board is ready to declare the CBSE 10th result 2020, students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy to check their scores, as soon as they are declared. In addition to the official website, marks scored by students can also be checked via third-party sites such as examresults.net.

CBSE 12th result 2020 was announced on July 13, and it was a complete surprise for students, as the date and time were not confirmed by the board at prior. This year’s performance was better than the previous year and students recorded 88.78%. The toppers’ list was not announced this year for class 12, and it is unknown if the board would declare the same for CBSE class 10 board exam results 2020.