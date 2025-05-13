New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 10th and 12th board exams 2025 on Tuesday, CBSE Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, spoke about about this year's exams and student performance.

While speaking with ANI, Bhardwaj pointed out that despite the busy period during which major events like the Mahakumbh also took place, the examination was conducted smoothly.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: Pakistani High Commission Official Declared Persona Non Grata, Told to Leave India Within 24 Hours, Says MEA.

"The examinations were held from February 15 to April 4 for Class 12th," Bhardwaj said, adding, "During this, the Mahakumbh was organised along with other events in the nation, but the examination was conducted smoothly."

Bhardwaj noted an improvement in overall performance this year, adding, "More than 17 lakh students wrote the examination, and around 7,330 examination centres were set up in India and other countries..."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested on Rape Charges After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found Pregnant in Bulandshahr.

"Girls have performed better than boys in this examination... I congratulate all the students who wrote their examination," he said.

Bhardwaj also shared details about the Class 10th exams, which took place from February 15 to March 18. "This time, more than 23 lakh students wrote the Class 10th examination. We had to set up over 7,800 exam centres," he said. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.66%, with girls outperforming boys.

"I congratulate all the students and their parents for their efforts and results," Bhardwaj said.

He further informed that a "verification process will begin in about 7 to 10 days".

"If any student is unsatisfied with their result, they can apply for the verification process," Bhardwaj remarked.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results of the Class 10th and 12th examinations on Tuesday.

In the class 10th examination results, 93.66 % of students passed the examination, which was 0.06 % more than the previous year.95 % of girls passed the CBSE class 10th examination, which was 2.37 % more than the boys.

Thiruvananthapuram achieved the highest passing percentage on the region basis, with 99.70 % of students passing the examination, whereas Assam's Guwahati was ranked at the bottom, with 84.14 % of students passing the examination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)