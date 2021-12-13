New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Government for endorsing "retrograde views on women" as a question in the CBSE class 10 board exam sparked controversy.

Taking to Twitter, the leader shared the board question paper and said, "Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?"

The passage in CBSE's English exam the Congress leader was referring to was: "In twentieth-century children became fewer and feminist revolt was the result...Father's word had no longer the authority of holy writ..."

"Married women now retained their identity and some pursued separate careers," it further read, and concluded with "emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent's authority over children."

"In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline," it added.

The four titles offered to children in one of the questions for the passage spiked the row further. The options included: Who is responsible for indiscipline among children?, Collapse of discipline at home, place of children and servants at home, child psychology. (ANI)

