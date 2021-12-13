Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced new battery tech for its handsets. The new battery technology promises a 10 per cent increase in capacity for the same given volume with an increase in electrode silicon content and improved packaging technology which shrinks as well as bends the control circuits to sit flush with the top of the battery, reports Android Police. Xiaomi’s 200W Charging Drains Battery Capacity at Significant Rate: Report.

Xiaomi says its new battery tech will be mass-produced in the second half of 2022. With this tech, a phone with a 4,000mAh battery might be able to squeeze 4,400mAh into the same physical space in the future. The battery is also equipped with a special 'fuel gauge' chip. It makes use of self-developed algorithms and analyses underlying data to offer enhanced safety.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also planning to launch a new smartphone with 120W fast charging in India soon. The Chinese company may launch the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India. These smartphones were unveiled in the company's home market in China.

Whichever smartphone arrives in India with a 120W charging support, it will not only be the fastest charging phone in the country but also the first to cross 100W+ charging speeds. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+, could be rebranded as the Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India. The launch date of the device is still unannounced. But it is likely to arrive in India this month.

