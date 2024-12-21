New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully organised the National Adolescent Summit 2024 on December 20-21 at the National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi. Themed "Life Skills, Mental Health, Safety, and Well-being," the two-day event brought together over 850 participants from India and abroad, fostering dialogue and collaboration on critical adolescent issues. Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the summit provided a platform to empower students and educators, promoting holistic development, said a press release from the Secretary, CBSE.

The summit was inaugurated on 20 December 2024 by Rahul Singh, Chairman of CBSE, who emphasized the transformative role of adolescence and the importance of education that transcends textbooks and classrooms. In his address, he highlighted the need to nurture self-awareness and societal contributions through extracurricular activities, urging students to actively participate in the summit's activities and let their talents and voices shine, said the release.

Himanshu Gupta, Secretary of CBSE, acknowledged the growing challenges faced by students in the modern era, including information overload and changing family dynamics. He underscored the importance of robust counselling mechanisms in schools to address mental health concerns and create inclusive learning environments, added the release.

The National Health and Wellness Quiz tested knowledge and wit in an energizing competition, which required multiple sessions due to overwhelming interest. The summit also included panel discussions on student issues, workshops for counsellors and wellness teachers, and special interactive sessions, the release stated.The summit concluded with a valedictory ceremony on December 21, 2024, featuring Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, as the special guest. In his address, Sharma emphasized the need to combat misinformation and cybercrimes, highlighting the importance of ethical media practices and critical thinking among youth. His interactive Q&A session provided valuable insights into adolescent challenges and underscored the significance of initiatives like the Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha, added the release.

Winners of various competitions were awarded medals and certificates, celebrating their outstanding contributions and achievements during the summit. The event concluded with a collective pledge by participants to prioritize student well-being, strengthen mental health initiatives, and promote inclusive school ecosystems. CBSE reaffirmed its commitment to empowering students through innovative programs, comprehensive counselling mechanisms, and collaborative efforts with families and communities, said the release. (ANI)

