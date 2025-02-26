New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): After several leaders across the Political spectrum in Punjab raised the issue of the alleged deletion of Punjabi from the CBSE's draft scheme for a twice-a-year board exam format, the board issued a clarification on the issue.

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday said that the Punjabi language will be added next year in the new draft of the scheme, which aims to hold board examinations twice a year with one regional and foreign language at its core.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2025: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Gorakhnath Temple, Says ’66 Crore Devotees Attended Maha Kumbh’ (Watch Video).

A CBSE senior official said, "There is no change in the subjects offered today. This list is indicative. Next year, the Punjabi language examination will be there. All subjects offered today will continue in two board examinations next year."

Earlier Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains strongly criticised the Central Board of Secondary Education for dropping the 'Punjabi' language from its draft scheme for a twice-a-year board exam format in accordance with the new education policy.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Invites TVK Chief Vijay to March 5 All-Party Meet on Delimitation.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains alleged that CBSE is planning to remove the 'Punjabi' language as the second language from the board exams for Classes 10 and 12.

"We strongly object to CBSE's new exam pattern scheme, which attempts to erase Punjabi! Punjabi must be designated as the main language in Punjab and further be included as a regional language in CBSE for rest of the nation, as it is spoken and read across multiple states," Bains said.

Akali Dal leader Parambans Romana also hit out at the centre and alleged that there was a conspiracy to wipe out the Punjabi language.

"Why have you left out Punjabi in the new curriculum is this part of a conspiracy, I want to ask the BJP leaders of the BJP are you part of this conspiracy. This is an extremely troubling fact that you can't fight for your own mother tongue? Look at the way Tamil Nadu CM is fighting against the NEP," he said.

The notification issued by CBSE include Rai, Urung, Tamang, Sherpa, Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Tibetat, Bhoti, Telugum Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Kashmiri, Mizo and Thai but drops Punjabi from the list of regional languages.

Earlier on Tuesday, CBSE proposed a major reform in the Class X examination system, introducing two board exams from the 2025-26 academic session. This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to reduce academic pressure by offering students a chance to improve their scores. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)