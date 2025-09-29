Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Bengaluru Police City Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Wing detained three foreign nationals on September 25, who entered India in 2024 without proper documentation and have been staying there since then, the police said.

The police added that on September 25, 2025, officers of the CCB Narcotics Wing received credible information from an informant that three foreign nationals were illegally residing in an apartment within Devanahalli Police Station limits.

Based on this information, a case was registered at the CCB Police Station. Later, the team rushed to the location mentioned by the informant, conducted a raid, and secured three foreign nationals.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that in the year 2024, without passports and visas, they had illegally entered India by boat from Jaffna, Sri Lanka to Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, and later, with the help of another foreign national, they had been staying in an apartment in Devanahalli PS limits.

Cases have been registered against them under the Foreigners Act at CCB Police Station. Further investigation is underway to determine the reason for their illegal stay in Bengaluru.

Earlier, a team of Operations Cell, South West District detained two illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had been living in India without valid visa documents for the past two years, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the deportation process has been initiated with the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi after completing all codal formalities.

Police identified the detainees as Md. Abdulaziz Mian (46), a resident of Sakhipur, Tangail district in Bangladesh, and Md. Rafiqul Islam (29), a resident of Kaliganj, Gazipur district in Bangladesh.

"During the exercise, a secret information was received regarding an illegal Bangladeshi migrant seeking accommodation in the Mahipalpur area. Acting promptly, the team reached the spot, identified two suspects with the help of the informer, and conducted thorough enquiry. On demanding valid visa and travel documents, both individuals failed to produce any, and admitted that they had entered India about two years ago but overstayed after expiry of their visas," the police said in a statement.

After verification and enquiry, their identity was established and deportation proceedings were initiated through FRRO, New Delhi, officials said.

Police added that the operation reflects the South West District Police's zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration. (ANI)

