Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 18 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Thursday said that the Indian forces carried out a planned strike on terrorist targets between 1:00 and 1:30 AM on May 7 during Operation Sindoor to avoid civilian casualties.

He explained that the timing was chosen because it was the darkest hour, making satellite imaging difficult; however, the forces had full confidence in their capabilities.

During interaction with students at Jharkhand Raj Bhavan's Birsa Mandap under 'Operation Sindoor,' Anil Chauhan said, "... On the 7th (of May), the terrorist targets we had chosen, we struck them between 1:00 and 1:30 at night... Why did we strike at 1:30 at night? That is the darkest time, it would be the most difficult to get satellite images, photographs, and collect evidence. Yet, we struck at 1 or 1:30 at night. Why was that? It was for two reasons. First, we had confidence in our capabilities that even at night we would be able to get imagery. And the second important reason was that we wanted to avoid civilian casualties. The best time would have been 5:30-6:00 AM, but at that time, the first Azaan or the first prayer takes place, and in Bahawalpur and Muridke, there might be a lot of civilian movement at that time, so many civilians could have been killed... We wanted to avoid that, which is why we chose the time between 1:00 and 1:30..."

He also shared his journey of joining the Army, encouraging students to consider careers in the armed forces.

"I am happy to be part of today's program. This is my first time speaking in front of so many children. I am just a normal person like you and come from an ordinary family. I studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya. One should always be thankful for the place where they studied. When I joined the Army 48-49 years ago, no one in my family was in the military. There is no nepotism here. Children often ask me why I joined the Army. At that time, I was getting ready to start 11th grade and thought I will be free from study and after joining the Army. But I was wrong. A soldier's biggest duty is to always be ready and trained. I enjoyed outdoor life and adventure," Chauhan said.

He said that all three services, the Army, Navy, and Air Force, play important roles and always work together, whether in war or during natural disasters.

"There is an English saying, "Join the Force, See the World." If you want to truly know your country, its regions, and its diversity, join the Army. If you want to see all of India, join the Army. If you want to travel the world, join the Navy. If you want to feel the thrill of flying, join the Air Force. All three services have their own importance. In every war since 1947, all the forces have worked together. They also came together during the Kargil War. And whenever there is a natural disaster, we work together," Chauhan said. (ANI)

