New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan inaugurated Techkriti 2025, Asia's largest intercollegiate technical and entrepreneurial festival, at IIT Kanpur, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

In a Fireside Chat, the CDS gave insights on the need for advancement and modernisation in the Indian Armed Forces and shared his perspectives on preparing for emerging challenges of future wars, specifically in the cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum and cognitive domains.

In his address, Gen Anil Chauhan emphasized the importance of embracing technological advancements, strategic thinking, and adaptability to meet future security challenges.

He inspired the young audience, comprising scholars, students, and NCC Cadets, by highlighting the values of discipline, resilience, courage, and sacrifice. His encouraging words at Techkriti 2025 motivated students to pursue careers in defence and technology.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, AOC-in-C, Central Air Command and Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director IIT Kanpur.

This year's theme, "Panta Rhei" (Everything Flows), highlights the continuous evolution of technology and innovation. Techkriti 2025 promises to be a remarkable celebration of technology, entrepreneurship and collaboration, pushing the boundaries of discovery and innovation.

A special segment, 'Rakshakriti, ' a dedicated Defence Expo to showcase cutting-edge defence technology, was a key feature of Techkriti 2025. Gen Anil Chauhan interacted with budding technologists to drive further synergy between the armed forces, academia, and the defence industry.

The event provided a sound platform to connect researchers with industry leaders, enabling the development of advanced technologies like autonomous drones, strengthening national security and reducing import dependence. (ANI)

