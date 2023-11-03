Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan along with other dignitaries visited the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) here on Friday.

As per a statement, IIAS Secretary, Mehar Chand Negi welcomed the Chief of Defence Staff to the institute.

General Chauhan toured the institute and learned about the historical importance of the building as well as ongoing research work.

He appreciated the maintenance of the heritage building. "He was also very impressed with ongoing research work in the Institute and a diverse range of topics being studied by IIAS Fellows and other academic stakeholders," the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, CDS General Chauhan chaired the 34th Tri-Services Training Commanders Conference, held at Army Training Command in Shimla.

The conference focused on jointness and integration in training pedagogy in the defence forces.

The CDS has already held similar meetings for the northern theatre and maritime theatre in the last few months as part of discussions towards creating theatre commands.

On August 22 this year, while working towards the creation of three new theatre commands, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, began deliberations with top military commanders from the three services about the nuances of maritime theatre commands and the related issues in the maritime domain.

As part of promoting the Tri-Service culture in the forces, the services are having cross postings of personnel from one force to the other as recently Army officers from Air Defence units are getting posted to the Air Force Surface to Air Missile (SAM) Squadrons.

The joint acquisition of weapon systems has already started in the Armed Forces with the case of procurement of Predator drones from the US to be followed up by the Medium Altitude Long Endurance drones being next on the agenda.

The Services will also have joint maintenance of their equipment like the helicopters, small arms, aircraft etc to make significant savings both monetarily as well as in time. (ANI)

