New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, along with Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Thunderstorm in Isolated Places, Fishermen Warned.

According to the President's Secretariat, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

"The sacred festival of Durga Puja symbolises our culture, faith and spiritual heritage. Worshipping Maa Durga in her nine forms is not only a path to spiritual purification but also inspires us to move forward with truth, justice and compassion. This festival promotes the spirit of equality, tolerance and love," the President said.

Also Read | Jaunpur: 75-Year-Old Farmer Marries 35-Year-Old Bride, Dies the Morning After Wedding in UP.

She further added, "On this auspicious occasion, let us pledge to make every possible effort to ensure respect for women and to uphold their rightful place in society. I pray to Maa Durga to bestow wisdom and courage upon everyone, and to bless all with happiness and prosperity."

The pandals, adorned with vibrant decorations, were abuzz with devotion as celebrations intensified for the seventh day of Navratri, Saptami, on Monday.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

In 2025, Durga Puja began on September 28 (Shashthi) and will conclude on October 2 (Vijayadashami). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)