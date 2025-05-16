Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Celebi Aviation India has unequivocally refuted all misleading and factually incorrect allegations circulating on social media regarding the company's ownership and operations in India.

"We would like to place on record the facts surrounding our ownership structure and long-standing presence in the country. Celebi Aviation India is a professionally governed, globally operated aviation services company. Today, it is majority-owned (65%) by international institutional investors from across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Western Europe. Actera Partners II L.P., a Jersey-registered fund holds 50% ownership in Celebi Havacilik Holding AS The remaining 15% is held by Alpha Airport Services BV, a Dutch-registered entity," Celebi said in a statement.

The company "categorically reject the false claim" being propagated around Sumeyye, Turkish president Erdogan's daughter being a part owner in the company.

"For the record and in line with complete transparency there is no one named Sumeyye owning any shareholding in the parent organisation. The Turkish shareholding is solely limited to members of the founding Celebioglu family; Mr. Can Celebioglu and Ms. Canan Celebioglu (each holding 17.5%), nor any individuals with the same. The company was originally established in 1958 by their father as Turkey's first private and independent ground handling company. Both siblings have no political affiliations or associations of any kind," the statement further said.

This comes after the Central government revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services, citing national security concerns.

Celebi Aviation is a global company with a legacy of over 65 years in aviation services. They deliver ground handling and cargo operations across three continents and six countries.

"As we continue to expand in emerging aviation markets, our mission remains consistent; to contribute meaningfully to the aviation sector, national economies, and the local workforce in every country we operate in. These principles are at the heart of our operations worldwide, including India," read the company's statement.

Celebi has operated in India for over 15 years and they say they are "a key player in the private ground handling sector."

"We directly employ over 10,000 Indians, supporting the livelihood of thousands of families, and have contributed more than USD 220 million in long-term infrastructure investments. We operate at nine of India's busiest airports and are an essential part of the nation's aviation ecosystem," Celebi said.

"Celebi remains fully committed to India and to contributing meaningfully to the country's progress as a global aviation hub. We are confident that facts, transparency, and common sense will prevail over misinformation," the statement reads.

In response to recent posts "falsely suggesting" security concerns at the Delhi airport cargo terminal, the company reiterated that all their facilities are governed and regularly audited by Indian aviation and security authorities, including CISF, BCAS, and AAI.

"We remain in full compliance with Indian aviation, national security, and tax regulations, and operate with complete transparency. We urge responsible dissemination of information and respectfully request all media outlets and stakeholders to avoid amplifying speculative and inaccurate narratives that risk undermining years of collaborative success and the livelihood of thousands of employees and their families," the statement added.

Founded in 1958, Celebi Aviation is a global leader in aviation services, offering comprehensive ground handling, cargo, and warehouse management. Celebi Aviation's services include passenger handling, ramp services, load control, flight operations, and aircraft cleaning. The company invests continuously in advanced technology and rigorous training, adhering to international safety and quality standards.

With a presence in several countries, including Turkiye, India, Hungary, Germany, Tanzania and Indonesia, Celebi Aviation employs approximately 16,000 people and provides services to more than 400 airline customers. (ANI)

