Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 7 (ANI): Gujarat police carried out intensive foot patrolling across key areas on Friday evening to ensure peace and public safety ahead of Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

The security arrangements come as part of a larger preparedness drive aimed at maintaining communal harmony during the festival. Police personnel were seen carrying out foot patrols on Friday ahead of the festival celebrations.

Surat Zone -2 Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP) Bhagirath Gadhvi spoke to ANI and said, "Surat Police have made special arrangements for the occasion of Eid Al Adha... Foot patrolling and area checking have been conducted for many days. We have also appealed to the people that the festival is celebrated while maintaining communal harmony, and the rules issued by the government are followed."

In the national capital, police conducted vehicle checks in some parts of the city to create a sense of security among people ahead of Eid al-Adha and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

The security measures are part of broader efforts to prevent any untoward incidents during the Bakra Eid festival. Officials have been instructed to remain vigilant and conduct thorough inspections while ensuring minimal inconvenience to commuters.

The holy festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

Eid al-Adha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

The date changes every year, as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India. (ANI)

