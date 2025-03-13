New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday criticised the West Bengal government's reported decision to ban Holi celebrations in Shantiniketan, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics and focusing on securing the Muslim vote bank for electoral gains.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "The West Bengal government has been doing appeasement politics for a long time because Mamata Banerjee knows that the Muslim vote bank helps her win elections."

In response to the alleged ban, Majumdar urged people of the West Bengal state to celebrate Holi with full enthusiasm and vowed to fight against any obstruction created by the police.

"I would like to tell Hindus of West Bengal to celebrate Holi with full enthusiasm. We will fight together against obstacles created by the police. No matter how hard people like Mamata Banerjee try, they cannot make West Bengal a land of Islam," Majumdar said.

Earlier today, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for reportedly banning Holi celebrations at Santiniketan's Sonajhuri Haat, accusing the police of divisive and appeasement politics.

West Bengal government has reportedly imposed a ban on Holi celebrations in Santiniketan Sonajhuri Haat to preserve greenery. Visuals from the area show a banner stating that the region is a protected forest area, where playing Holi, parking cars, videography, and flying drones are prohibited.

Speaking to mediapersons, Adhikari said the ban isn't limited to one area and added that the Birbhum Additional SP ordered that Holi celebrations in Santiniketan should end by 10 am due to it being Friday.

"This has not happened in just one area. Police conduct coordination programs at the time of programs of other communities. We saw this happening during CPI(M) and TMC regimes. But in 2025, for the first time, meetings were held at every police station for Holi. What was the issue in the meeting, this is a special month for the other community and this time and this year, Holi (festivities) coincides with Friday (Namaz of Ramzan). So, it was openly said that colours should not be used and Holi should not be celebrated. There will be arrests if someone does something. Birbhum Additional SP said that by 10 am, the Holi celebrations in Santiniketan should be wrapped up because it is Friday. This is happening in Bengal for the first time. Mamata Banerjee's Police administration is doing politics of divides, it is doing politics of appeasement," Adhikari said. (ANI)

