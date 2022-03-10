Imphal, Mar 10 (PTI) With BJP headed for a majority win in the assembly election in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and state party unit President A Sharda Devi led celebrations at the party office here on Thursday.

As evening descended and it became clear that BJP will win majority in the 60-member state assembly, its workers rejoiced over the news of each win by party candidates and broke into traditional dance 'Thabal Chongba' with Devi leading the pack and Biren Singh also joining her.

Devi also felicitated successful candidates who visited the party office through out the day.

Earlier in the evening , Ranjan Singh kicked off the celebrations lighting fireworks as workers rejoiced the party's victory.

RK Imo Singh, who won from Sagolband constituency, while joining the celebrations at the party office said it's a people's mandate for progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We will provide a stable government at the state," Imo Singh said when asked what would be his next step.

He had joined BJP from Congress before the election.

Earlier in the day, Devi had said BJP's impressive show in the Manipur assembly elections is a reflection of people's acceptance of the party and its governance.

