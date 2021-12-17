Noida, Dec 17 (PTI) Opening gunfire for a birthday celebration in Greater Noida has landed two security personnel of a housing society in jail as they have been booked for negligence and endangering lives, police said on Friday.

The police have also initiated action to cancel the license of the two firearms which were being used by the security personnel of the private agency, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said the incident took place around 12.30 am on Friday at the Paramount Emotions society under the Bisrakh police station limits.

"A video of the episode surfaced on social media and the local police took cognizance of the celebratory firing immediately. Some people were celebrating a birthday there and two security guards had opened fire in the air during the celebration," Elamaran said.

"Both the guards have been arrested and the weapons seized. A process has also been initiated for cancelling the license of these weapons," the officer said.

The police have also gathered the identities of the men who were celebrating the birthday and asked the security guards to open the fire, he said, adding searches are underway to ensure their early arrest.

An FIR has been lodged at the Bisrakh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (endanger human life or safety of others), the police said.

Charges under the Arms Act have also been invoked against the duo, the police added.

Celebratory firing in public events is prohibited in Uttar Pradesh, according to officials, with the district police and the administration also cautioning people against such practices and illegal use of firearms after a spate of casualties and injuries in similar incidents in the state.

