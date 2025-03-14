Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI) Central investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are being used to subdue political opponents of the Centre, not just in Kerala but across India, CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan alleged on Friday.

Radhakrishnan made the allegation while responding to reporters' queries on an ED notice received by him to appear before the agency in connection with the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam case.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Expresses Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Several World Leaders for Their Efforts on Ukraine Ceasefire.

The MP said that the notice does not mention the Karuvannur case and instead it asks him to produce details of his assets, including bank accounts and land records.

"I have sent a letter stating that I cannot appear before the agency now due to the ongoing Parliament session. I will appear before it after the session is over," he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Radhakrishnan, the MP from Alathur Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, said that he was ready to face any investigation. "They are looking for assets that I have earned. Let them investigate and find out," he said.

The ED has summoned Radhakrishnan for questioning on March 15 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, according to official sources.

He has been asked to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they have said.

The money laundering case stems from at least 16 FIRs registered by the Kerala Police Crime Branch at Thrissur in July 2021 on charges of alleged irregularities worth Rs 150 crore in the CPI(M)-controlled bank.

The ED had conducted raids in this case in August-September 2023 and arrested four people, apart from attaching assets worth Rs 117 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)