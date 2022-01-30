Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Unit of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) on Saturday recovered 290 grams of heroin powder from a car at Joara toll Naka in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on the intelligence input, they laid the tarp and seized the car carrying contraband drugs from Mandsaur to Ujjain at around 5:15 pm on Saturday.

On receipt of Intelligence that a person in a car would be carrying contraband drugs from Mandsaur to Ujjain, teams of officers from Preventive and Intelligence Cell, Joara and, Preventive and Intelligence Cell, Ratlam were formed and dispatched towards Dodar Toll Naka, Joara at around 08:15 pm on January 29, 2022, according to a statement by CBN.

It further said that on seeing the officers at the toll naka, the vehicle immediately took a U-turn and accelerated towards Mandsaur.

The officers of CBN chased and intercepted the vehicle near Kachnara Dera.

The vehicle was thoroughly searched, and a packet containing light brownish powder suspected to be heroin was recovered from it.

"On questioning, the driver of the vehicle stated that the suspected material was indeed Heroin. The Vehicle along with the contraband drug has been seized and the person has been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act 1985," it added

Further investigation is in process. (ANI)

