Lucknow, Apr 7 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Thursday said people are troubled by the rising prices of fuel and other essential goods, and asked the Centre to address the issue seriously.

Her statement came in the wake of petrol and diesel prices being raised by Rs 10 a litre in 16 days.

In a tweet, she said people were already reeling under the stress of high inflation, unemployment and poverty when they were hit by the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential items.

"This is highly worrying. The Central government must take it seriously," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

