Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janta Party-led Central Government takes money from the common people and helps their industrialist friends by waiving off the loan.

The CM also lauded the Congress model in Chhattisgarh where he mentioned that the money was going from the state treasury to the general public.

The Chief Minister said, "This is what Rahul ji is saying. The Centre takes money out of the pockets of the common people and makes the common people poor, be it farmers, youth, women, or labourers. They keep making them weak and help some of their industrialist friends because their loans are being waived. They are getting money. The money is not going to the general public. In our Congress model in Chhattisgarh, the money from our treasury is going to the general public, labourers, minor forest produce collectors, farmers, and women."

The Chhattisgarh also launched a scathing attack on the BJP government.

"Most churches were built under BJP's tenure. We took action against complaints of conversion. 16 complaints were made and were probed, out of which eight were found to be true while the other eight cases were false. BJP leaders are behind bars because they're doing hooliganism in name of conversion," he said.

Alleging that BJP is against farmers and tribals, he said, "Everybody has understood about BJP govt, they talk about 'double-engine' govt in their national executive meeting. Under their government, people would not get Rajeev Gandhi Nyay Yojana, OPS. It isn't double-engine but 'trouble-engine govt'."

CM Bhupesh Baghel also talked about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's invitation to 21 opposition parties to join the concluding function of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

"This effort has been made by AICC and it is welcome and those who have received the invitation should come and show solidarity. Today there is unemployment, inflation and hatred in the country, it should be ended."

The CM also praised the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana.

He said, "This is the first scheme in the whole country. Till now no such amount was fixed for the landless labourers, only in Chhattisgarh it has been fixed. Rs 7000 is being given annually to landless labourers." (ANI)

