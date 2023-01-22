Chennai, January 22: Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the National Digital University which will be launched by the end of 2023 will increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education.

He said that the presence of National Digital University would scale this up from the 27 per cent enrolment. The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the second floor of the LOGOS lecture hall at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchi on Sunday. NEP 2020 Recognises All Indian Languages As National Languages, Says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He said that there should be a collaboration between the IITs, IIMs, and NITs for research and innovations intended for the benefit of the people of the country. The minister also said that a focus on online education, collaboration between existing institutions, and starting of new ones would lead to the attainment of the intended target of 50 GER in the days to come.

Dharmendra Pradhan said that the impending entry of select foreign universities was intended as a cost-effective alternative for some students who would join foreign universities without any knowledge of the standing of these universities globally. PM Bharatmala Scheme Expected To Complete by 2023, Says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The minister also assured support to NIT, Tiruchi's plan to set up a research park next year coinciding with its diamond jubilee. He also appreciated the teaching club of NIT, Tiruchi for identifying students from underprivileged backgrounds and providing training for them to face the toughest entrance examinations in the country.

The minister also called upon the students to take up entrepreneurship and called upon them to focus on research and to be oriented towards the community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2023 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).