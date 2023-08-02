Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Central Railway has announced the installation of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) and TalkBack systems in ladies coaches of Mumbai Suburban Trains.The initiative comes as part of the railway's commitment to creating a safer commuting environment for women.

According to Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relation Officer of Central Railway, the plan involves the installation of CCTV cameras in 771 ladies coaches, with 199 cameras already functioning in ladies compartments.

TalkBack systems will be installed in all ladies compartments of 151 EMU Rakes, for which the purchase order is already placed for commissioning.

The TalkBack systems have already been installed in 80 EMU Rakes of Central Railway.In the financial year 2023-2024, Central Railway aims to expand the CCTV coverage by installing cameras in 589 coaches of Mumbai Suburban Trains. Presently, the installation work is underway in 39 ladies coaches.

The installed CCTV cameras come with enhanced safety features, including Infrared (IR) vision, making them effective deterrents against crimes targeting women passengers.Furthermore, the CCTV footage in recently installed coaches can be live-streamed, facilitating investigations in criminal cases.

The TalkBack system is another addition, empowering women passengers to communicate with the local train guard during emergencies. By simply pressing a button on the system, passengers can speak to the guard via an inbuilt microphone.

Additionally, there is a talkback system installed in the guard's cabin, enabling the guard to respond and alert the motorman in case of distress.

“Each local train currently includes six women's compartments, including first-class compartments. Central Railway plans to implement these systems in all women's compartments across their suburban fleet in phases over the next two years”, said Shivraj Manaspure. (ANI)

