New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday praised the BJP-led Centre for several of its schemes, including expansion of UPI payment system and Jan Dhan Yojana.

Kovind was addressing a programme organised by Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth at the Centre for Indian Classical Dances.

"In last 10 years, India has become an example for the world by ensuring bank accounts for every Indian under Jan Dhan Yojana. UPI model which is being accepted by many other countries. And over 1 lakh Start-ups," Kovind said.

He further said that schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Ujjwala set an example for many other countries.

