Chandigarh [India], March 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the service conditions of the employees of Chandigarh administration will now be matched to that of the Central Civil Services.

This decision is expected to bring big gains to the employees.

He said this after inaugurating the first phase of Chandigarh Police Residential Complex and laying the foundation stone of the third phase.

Speaking at the event today, Shah said, "Today, I also announce that the service conditions of the employees of Chandigarh administration will now be matched to that of the Central Civil Services. This is expected to bring big gains to the employees."

Shah at the inauguration of the Chandigarh Police Housing complex said, "High Housing Satisfaction Ratio is important to keep police personnel motivated, and I am happy to see Chandigarh moving forward in this direction."

Shah further highlighted that for those working in the Chandigarh administration, the retirement age will be of 60 years up from the existing 58 years. Further, he said that women employees will now have two years of Child Care Leave up from the existing one year.

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated the new office of the Housing Board and Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) in Chandigarh. Shah also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Urban Park, Sector 17 here. (ANI)

