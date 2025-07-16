New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Union minister on Wednesday said the central staffing scheme has become more transparent, merit-based and performance-driven under the Narendra Modi government.

His remarks came during an interaction with a delegation of the central secretariat officers, comprising Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) of the 2014 batch, currently posted across various government departments, who had called on him.

As part of the interaction, Singh highlighted the importance of the central staffing scheme (CSS), which offers a unique opportunity for officers to gain exposure to diverse areas of governance by serving in key positions at the Centre.

The central staffing scheme is a provision to man posts in the central government departments at deputy secretary/director and above levels.

It draws officers from all the state governments and participating Group-A services.

The minister encouraged the ASOs to aspire for such roles in the future, emphasising that the scheme not only enhances an officer's administrative acumen but also plays a vital role in shaping national policy.

Singh said that under the Modi government, the CSS has become more transparent, merit-based, and performance-driven, aligning with the broader vision of Mission Karmayogi to create a future-ready civil service.

The members of the delegation also took up the issue of pending promotions, to which the minister gave a patient hearing and issued instructions to resolve the same, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

During the interaction, the officers appreciated the proactive steps taken under Modi's leadership to resolve their long-pending concerns.

They acknowledged that the stagnation in promotions and service matters had been taken up seriously and resolved from time to time, the statement said.

The forum members highlighted that many long-pending backlogs, particularly with regard to reserved vacancies for Other Backward Classes and other communities, have been cleared over the past decade, it said.

"This has not only ensured justice and inclusivity but also significantly boosted the morale of officers across the cadre," the statement said.

The ASOs also noted that subsequent batches have benefited from a smoother and more transparent promotion and service management system.

These reforms, they said, have instilled confidence and pride in government service, motivating them to contribute more meaningfully to the nation's governance, the statement said.

Singh commended the young officers for their dedication and commitment, and encouraged them to make the most of the government's flagship capacity-building programme, Mission Karmayogi, by actively using the integrated government online training Karmayogi portal to upskill and align themselves with the future needs of governance.

"In the Amrit Kaal of India's growth journey, it is imperative that every government servant becomes a catalyst of change and a proactive contributor to Viksit Bharat@2047," he added.

