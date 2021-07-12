New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday said the Central government has already sent teams to the states where COVID-19 cases are rising.

While speaking to ANI on the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said, "Central government's team is working on the ground. We are continuously monitoring the situation, taking feedbacks from State governments regularly."

Pawar said that the Central government has given guidelines and the state government needs to follow this and urged people to wear masks and avoid crowded places.

She further said that government will take more measures to contain COVID-19 and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia is regularly conducting meetings. "He had meetings yesterday as well," she said.

Some of the states in India are again witnessing the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,50,899. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

