New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Central government on Friday appointed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Gyanesh Bharti as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a notification, mentioning that Bharti, a 1998-batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officer, will be the Commissioner of MCD with effect from May 22.

"...It is decided to appoint Sh. Gyanesh Bharti, IAS (AGMUT:1998), as the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi w.e.f.22.05.2022," read the order.

The order came two days after an MHA notification announced that the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 to unify all the three municipal corporations of Delhi-- North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation-- into one entity will come into force on May 22.

Bharti is currently heading the South MCD as Commissioner. (ANI)

