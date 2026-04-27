Residents of Patna can expect a shift in weather today, Monday, April 27, 2026, as the city moves from intense heat toward a potential period of relief. According to current meteorological data, the day will reach a high temperature of 36°C, with clear to sunny conditions expected to dominate much of the afternoon. While the humidity levels are currently measured at 68%, they are forecast to drop to an average of 47% as the day progresses.

Current Conditions and Forecast

As of Monday morning, the temperature in Patna stands at 27°C, though it "feels like" 29°C due to the moisture in the air. Winds are currently blowing from the east at 11 mph.

Patna Weather Forecast Today

While the daytime sky is categorized as mostly cloudy to sunny, there is a 10% chance of rain throughout both the day and night. For those spending time outdoors, the UV index is high at 10, necessitating sun protection despite any cloud cover. Weather Forecast Today, April 27, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

Anticipated Relief from Heat

The forecast for today marks the tail end of a prolonged heatwave that has affected the region for the past ten days. Although the high of 36°C remains warm, it is a notable decrease from the 40°C-plus temperatures recorded in several Bihar districts over the weekend.

Meteorologists indicate that weather patterns are becoming more favorable for atmospheric changes. The current easterly winds are expected to continue at 11 mph, potentially bringing in more moisture that may lead to further cooling later in the week. Heatwave 2026: India Emerges As Global ‘Hotbox’ As 95 of World’s 100 Hottest Cities Recorded Within the Country.

Evening Outlook

The evening is expected to be clear and relatively stable, with the temperature dropping to a low of 24°C. The chance of precipitation remains low at 10%, suggesting that while a stray thundery spell cannot be entirely ruled out, significant rainfall is more likely to develop starting tomorrow, April 28.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and monitor local updates, as a more meaningful drop in temperature is projected to follow this transition day.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Windy.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).