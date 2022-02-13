New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Union Government has approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) with a total Central financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore. the Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Sunday.

According to the press release from MHA, the approval for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, moves forward the initiative of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to modernise and improve the functioning of Police Forces of States and Union Territories.

"This scheme comprises all relevant sub-schemes that contribute to modernization and improvement with a total Central financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore," the ministry said.

Provision has been made under the Scheme for internal security, law and order, adoption of modern technology by Police, assisting states for narcotics control and strengthening the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country, the release said.

The scheme for modernisation of state police forces has a Central outlay of Rs 4,846 crore.

As per the release, to develop operationally independent high-quality forensic sciences facilities in states and Union Territories for aiding scientific and timely investigation through modernization of resources.

A Central scheme for the Modernisation of Forensic Capacities with an outlay of Rs 2,080.50 crore has been approved.

The Central outlay of Rs 18,839 crore has been earmarked for security-related expenditure for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency affected the North Eastern States and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

With the implementation of the 'National Policy and Action Plan' for combating LWE, the LWE violence incidents have come down drastically.

To further pursue this accomplishment, six LWE related schemes with a Central outlay of Rs 8,689 crore have been approved.

These schemes include Special Central Assistance (SCA) to Most LWE Affected Districts and Districts of Concern to consolidate the gains, the press statement said.

For raising of India Reserve Battalions/Specialised India Reserve Battalions, a Central outlay of Rs 350 crore has been approved.

The release further read that the Central sector scheme of 'Assistance to States and Union Territories for Narcotics Control with an outlay of Rs 50 crore has been continued. (ANI)

