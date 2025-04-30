Bhopal, Apr 30 (PTI) In a sharp swipe at the Centre, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said on Wednesday that the government has bowed down to Rahul Gandhi's steadfast demand for conducting caste census.

He said Rahul Gandhi is being hailed as the biggest warrior of social justice by the common people.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 6 Men Die in Villages Around Siliserh Lake in Alwar in 4 Days, Congress Alleges Deaths Occurred Due to Spurious Liquor; Probe Launched.

Nath was responding to the Union government's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi does what he says. He was the first to raise the demand for a caste census in the country, and ultimately the BJP-led Central government had to bow down to his demand and agree to the caste census," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister stated on X.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Above-Normal Temperatures, Heatwaves Across Several States in May, Check List Here.

Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, had said we will pass the decision of the caste census in this House itself, and his words have been proved true now, Nath added.

"The country is recognising that in the present times, Rahul Gandhi is the biggest warrior of social justice," Nath said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)