New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has slammed the Centre over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, calling the bill "illegitimate". He alleged that the BJP-led government brought the bill, intending to reap electoral benefits in the coming Assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal.

"This is an illegitimate bill focused only on instigating violence in the country. It has been brought seeing the assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal. Its only aim is to create controversy," Singh told ANI.

On Wednesday, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha, starting a discussion on it with the INDIA bloc parties opposing the bill.

In his remarks, Rijiju called upon the opposition members to have "a change of heart" and support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The minister, who moved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha, said the bill will not be implemented with retrospective effect and dismissed allegations that it is aimed at "snatching" property.

Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

"I want to say that the discussion that has taken place on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Joint Committee of both the Houses has never been done in the parliamentary history of India till date. I thank and congratulate all the members of the Joint Committee...To date, a total of 284 delegations...of different communities have presented their views and suggestions before the committee. Waqf boards of 25 state governments and union territories have also presented their submissions," Rijiju said.

The minister rejected opposition members' allegation that the bill was unconstitutional and said the Centre has not taken any additional powers through the bill.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the legislation is against "the integrity of the nation" and that the government is "interfering in this matter of religion".

"Did the Minority Affairs Ministry make this bill, or did some other department make it? Where did this Bill come from?... Today, the condition of minorities in the country has become such that today, the government will have to give a certificate of their religion... Will they ask for a certificate from other religions, whether you have completed five years or not? Why is this being asked in this bill? Why is the government interfering in this matter of religion?" Gogoi said in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to withdraw the bill completely. The Chief Minister said that the proposed amendments have not taken into consideration the constitutional protection given to minorities and are bound to severely harm the interest of Muslim community.

"The State of Tamil Nadu is at the forefront of protecting the rights of minorities who live in harmony and religious amity in the State. The Constitution of India grants every citizen the right to follow their respective religions, and it is the duty of the elected Governments to uphold and protect this right," Stalin said in his letter.

"However, the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995, have not taken into consideration the constitutional protection given to Minorities and are bound to severely harm the interest of the Muslim community," he added. (ANI)

