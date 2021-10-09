Umiam (Meghalaya), Oct 9 (PTI) AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the Centre is committed to make north east the country's growth engine and stressed on training manpower so that they can drive the economic growth of India.

There is need for best quality education for students of the region as trained professionals will complement the availability of rich flora in the region to accelerate the growth, the union minister said at a programme here.

The rich diversity of flora in the region along with the heritage of traditional medicine will act as a catalyst for development of AYUSH based industries in the region, he said.

"The northeastern region possess the greatest potential for the next phase of economic growth of the country. The Union govemment is committed to elevate the economic position of the north east and provide the launch pad for India's next economic growth," he said reviewing the functioning of NEIAH (North Eastem Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy) here.

Later, he told reporters that the Centre remains committed to make north east the country's growth engine.

"There is a major opportunity for AYUSH based industries to look at north east as the next destination of their new units."

He stressed on quality education for students of the region and said they as well as those from other parts of the country can avail of the best education in ayurveda nursing and pharmacy as well as professional short term courses in panchkarma therapy at NIEAH.

Sonowal said the Centre is committed to develop modern infrastructure at NEIAH. He announced that the government will take steps to start post graduate courses at the institute and stipend for homoeopathy interns will be increased.

During the review meeting at NEIAH he took stock of the steps taken by the govemment to build capacity in the AYUSH department-led initiatives.

