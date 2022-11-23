New Delhi, November 23: The Centre has deployed high level teams to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala) to assess and manage increase in number of measles cases among children there.

In an official statement, the health ministry said the teams will probe the rising trend of measles cases. Measles Outbreak: Seven Suspected Deaths, 164 Cases Reported in Mumbai Since September, Says BMC.

They will assist the state health authorities in investigating the outbreak and facilitate operationalization of requisite control and containment, it said. Measles Outbreak in Maharashtra: 538 Confirmed Cases Reported Since January, Mumbai, Malegaon and Bhiwandi Show Slight Increase in Number of Patients.

A surge in cases of measles among children have been seen in these three cities.

