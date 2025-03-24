New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): In a significant move, the Central Government on Monday empowered state governments to exercise its powers under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 to take action against the Awami Action Committee (AAC), which has been declared an unlawful association.

Through a notification issued and published in the Gazette of India, the Centre authorized the states to invoke Sections 7 and 8 of the UAPA. This includes the power to seize properties associated with the banned organization and restrict its activities. The delegation of authority is done under Section 42 of the Act.

"...In exercise of the powers conferred by section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967(37 of 1967) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act). The Central Government hereby directs that all powers exercisable by it under sections 7 and 8 of the said Act shall also be exercised by the state governments," reads the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The move aims to ensure swift and effective action at the state level, enhancing the government's efforts to curb unlawful activities of terrorist outfit AAC. The decision is particularly crucial in states where the AAC has been active.

The Central Government's decision reflects its commitment to strengthening internal security by decentralizing enforcement measures under the UAPA. State authorities are expected to collaborate with central agencies to ensure strict implementation of the ban.

On March 11, the MHA declared the Jammu and Kashmir-based AAC an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, imposing an immediate ban for the next five years accusing the organization of engaging in activities that threaten the country's sovereignty, integrity, and security. The AAC, led by Umar Farooq, has been involved in supporting terrorist activities and spreading anti-India propaganda to fuel separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the ministry had stated that the group has been mobilizing funds to support secessionist, separatist, and terrorist operations in the region. Additionally, it accused the AAC of showing blatant disregard for India's constitutional authority by promoting unrest, encouraging armed insurgency, and spreading hatred against the government.

A notification, earlier issued by the MHA, cited multiple cases registered against AAC leaders, including Umar Farooq and other members, for their alleged involvement in anti-national speeches, incitement of violence, and stone-pelting incidents. It referenced a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2018 against AAC spokesperson Aftab Ahmad Shah and 11 others for conspiracy against the state. Several police cases, dating back to 2008, were also listed, accusing AAC members of delivering inflammatory speeches, calling for election boycotts, and instigating public disorder.

The government had warned that failure to curb AAC's activities could lead to continued anti-national actions, including spreading separatist propaganda, inciting violence, and supporting militancy. The notification emphasized that the group's activities are detrimental to national security and public order. (ANI)

