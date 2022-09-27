New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Centre has extended the tenure of Rakesh Aggarwal and Sampat Meena as joint directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in Aggarwal's tenure for a period of six months beyond September 2, 2022, it said.

Also Read | Typhoon Noru Live Tracker Map on Windy: Powerful Cyclone Likely to Cause Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal; Check Real-Time Status.

Aggarwal is a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

The committee has also approved an extension in the tenure of Meena, a 1994-batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre, till September 21, 2024, the order said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Call Links: Here’s How To Use The New Feature.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)