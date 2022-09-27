Meta-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out a new calling feature called Call Links. This feature allows users to join any WhatsApp call by just clicking on the link (URL). To do so, users can create a link and share it with their friends, family and other people they need in the call. WhatsApp Call Links is quite similar to other video calling apps such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. In this article, we have demonstrated how you can use the WhatsApp Call Links feature. WhatsApp Rolls Out Call Links Feature, Group Video Calling for Up to 32 Users in Testing Phase.

Planning a call with long-distance friends? Need to chat live last minute? Now you can create and send a call link to anyone on WhatsApp, even if they’re not in your contacts 🔗 Add the link to an invite or send in a chat, now planning and joining calls is easier than ever. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 26, 2022

1. Go to Play Store and update your WhatsApp app.

2. Open your WhatsApp app and head over to the 'Calls' tab.

3. 'Create Call Link' option will only be visible if this feature is rolled out to you.

4. Tap the 'Create Call Link' option, and WhatsApp will create the call link for you to share with other users.

5. Copy the link and paste it into the chat box of the contacts you need in the call.

The best part of the new calling feature of WhatsApp is that users who are not in the contact list of a caller can also attend the call, given the call link is shared with them. If you can not see the 'Create Call Link' option, you will have to wait till it arrives. In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on video calls that will allow up to 32 users with encryption.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2022 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).